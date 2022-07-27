FATAL COLLISION IN MAPLETON TOWNSHIP - Both Deceased From The Tiverton Area

Passenger Succumbed to Injuries, Both Deceased Identified

(MAPLETON TOWNSHIP, ON) - A second person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Mapleton Township.

On July 25, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Robert GEFFS, 76-years-old, and the passenger has been identified as Mark ALBRECHT, 29-years-old. Both were from the Tiverton area.

The Wellington County OPP is asking any person with further information regarding this incident to please contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.