Fatal crash south of Port Elgin

One person is dead, another was airlifted to a London hospital after a two vehicle crash on Highway 21 south of Port Elgin.

South Bruce OPP and Saugeen Shores Police Service responded to the call around 10:40 am on Sunday, January 21.

The crash involved an SUV and a van.

Police say a passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was airlifted to London with serious injuries.

Highway 21 was closed until 7pm Sunday evening for the investigation which is continuing.

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.