Fatal glider crash in Southgate

One person was killed during an aircraft collision that happened Sunday, July 25th in Southgate.

Grey Bruce OPP along with emergency crews from Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, Grey County Emergency Services and the Dundalk Fire Department attended the scene.

The call came in around 7:45 after an ultralight glider crashed in a field off Southgate Road 4.

The lone occupant of the aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene.

No name has been released yet pending notification of next of kin.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122