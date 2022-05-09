FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION IN THE BLUE MOUNTAINS

(BLUE MOUNTAINS, ON) - Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision between a bicycle and motorcycle on Highway 26 in The Blue Mountains.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP responded to a collision involving a cyclist and motorcycle on Highway 26 at Grey Road 113 in The Blue Mountains. The cyclist was transported to local hospital by ambulance and has been pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notification.

Central Region OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists are at the scene assisting with the investigation. Highway 26 between 11th Line and Peel Street in the Blue Mountains, will remain closed for several hours while OPP continues the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP at 1-888-310-1122.