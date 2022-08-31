Festival of Northern Lights founder dies

The following release was issued late Tuesday night from Jamie Walpole, the Chair of the Board - Festival of Northern Lights

It is with deep sadness that the Festival of Northern Lights announces the passing of Marie F. Walpole, co-founder of the Festival of Northern Lights.

In her 96th year and after a well-lived life, Marie died peacefully on August 28th, at her nursing home in Hamilton where she had lived for the past several years.

Marie was the driving force behind creating the Festival of Northern Lights with her son Rob and their families.

Marie and Rob owned a stained-glass business across from City Hall and thought the Sydenham River that runs through downtown Owen Sound would make a perfect spot for light displays that would illuminate and decorate both sides of the riverbank during the winter season.

Marie had a vision and worked hard to get the festival going.

After receiving support for their idea, the entire Walpole Family spent countless hours creating the first of the displays, many of which were made on the dining room table.

Fast forward to 2022 when the Festival of Northern Lights will be putting up displays and turning on the lights for the 35th year.

While Marie was unable to attend the lights in person the last couple of years, family sent photos and a video tour so she could still enjoy the Festival.

She was excited by the new displays and technologies that could be seen in the Singing Snowman, the Infinity Tunnel and the Megabox.

Marie was also thrilled to see that her dream had continued and was thriving with increased displays downtown and that the festival has expanded to include areas in Harrison Park as well.

Marie will be sadly missed by her family, friends and by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Thank you, Marie, for the legacy you have left with creating the Festival of Northern Lights.