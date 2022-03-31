Fire at Owen Sound plant causes extensive damage to electrical room

Owen Sound fire crews were called to the former Tenneco plant just after 8 Wednesday night for a report of a fire in the building's main electrical room.

The plant is currently being occupied by Hydrogen Optimized Inc and its not clear how many people would have been in the 17th Street East building at the time but fire officials say no one was hurt.

The damage was extensive but was contained to the one room.

Crews say when they got there they could see heavy smoke in the electrical room and more in the rest of the building.

Hydro One also needed to be called to isolate the electrical service before firefighters could access and extinguish the flames.

There were eleven members of the OSFD on scene along with Grey County Paramedics and Owen Sound Police.

A comprehensive damage estimate is currently unavailable.

The company uses green technology to convert electricity to green hydrogen through a water electrolysis process.

They moved into the building in February of 2021.