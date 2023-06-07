Fire Ban Issued for the Township of Georgian Bluffs

Township of Georgian Bluffs – June 7, 2023

The Township of Georgian Bluffs is implementing a total FIRE BAN, effective immediately, due to increased fire risk and hazardous conditions. The safety and well-being of our residents and the preservation of our community are our top priorities.

Under this fire ban, the following activities are STRICTLY PROHIBITED until further notice:

Campfires and recreational fires.

Open-air burning of any kind, including brush clearing, burn barrels, chimineas, and fire pits.

Fireworks displays or the use of pyrotechnic devices.

Use of outdoor fire appliances, such as fireplaces, wood-burning stoves, and outdoor ovens.

Fires necessary for cooking, such as at campgrounds where no other cooking implement is available, are allowed, but must be extinguished as soon as cooking is complete.

The fire ban is being implemented due to the current weather conditions, including prolonged dry spells, high temperatures, and low humidity levels. These factors significantly increase the risk of fire incidents and can lead to uncontrolled wildfires that pose a threat to lives, property, and the environment such as those currently taking place in Northern Ontario and Quebec.

We kindly request the cooperation of all residents, visitors, and businesses within the Township of Georgian Bluffs to adhere to this fire ban until further notice. It is essential to take every precaution necessary to prevent the outbreak of fires and protect our community.

The Inter Township Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with neighbouring fire services. We will provide regular updates regarding the fire ban and lift the restrictions when conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

For any questions or concerns regarding the fire ban, please contact the Inter Township Fire Department at 519-376-9933 or visit our website at www.georgianbluffs.ca/fire.

Stay safe and thank you for your cooperation.