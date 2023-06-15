Fire bans lifted in several Grey County municipalities

CHATSWORTH

The fire ban, issued for the Township of Chatsworth on June 7, 2023, is now lifted.

The Township of Chatsworth Fire Chief would like to remind residents and visitors to the municipality, that an Open-Air Burn Permit is required for ALL open-air burns larger than 1meter (39 inches) in diameter.

The Fire Chief would also like to caution people to take care when burning as conditions are still favorable for grass fires, due to the amount of dead grass from the dry conditions over the past several weeks.

For more information on conducting an Open-Air Burn, the Township of Chatsworth Open Air Burning By-law and to apply for an Open-Air Burn Permit.

======================================

HANOVER

Effective immediately, the Chief Fire Official for the Town of Hanover has lifted the fire ban on open air burning and letting of fireworks within the Town of Hanover.

The burn ban was put in place on June 7, 2023 due to very hot, dry conditions the area was experiencing.

Residents are reminded that all open air burning in the Town of Hanover requires a burn permit. Permits can be obtained by completing the application at https://hanover.burnpermits.com and paying the required fee.

The application also includes all required regulations for open air burning.

The Hanover Fire Department reminds residents of the following open-air burning safety precautions:

• Remove all vegetation and other material that could spread the fire prior to burning;

• Never leave a fire unattended;

• Keep your fire on a non-combustible surface and away from structures;

• Have an adequate supply of water available to extinguish or control the fire;

• Pay attention to wind conditions, smoke, and potential spark hazards;

• Be cautious when disposing of smoking materials; and

• Only burn permitted materials.

The Hanover Fire Department is also reminding residents that obtaining authorization to have an open-air fire does not mean that property owners are relieved of their obligation to comply with the Environmental Protection Act of Ontario.

While burning, it is your obligation to ensure that smoke does not interfere with the ability of your neighbours to enjoy their properties or conduct their business without disruption.

Watch where your smoke travels and do not burn when there are smog alerts, foggy conditions or wind that will carry your smoke in a direction that will disrupt adjacent roadways or properties.

=====================

MEAFORD

The Municipality of Meaford has lifted the Fire Ban effective immediately. Thank you for your patience.

Please visit www.meaford.ca/Fire for more information and to obtain a burn permit.