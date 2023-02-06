FIRE CHIEF STATEMENT ON RANKIN STREET FIRE 

On February 5, 2023, at 2:04 pm, 23 members of the Saugeen Shores Fire department responded to a structure fire at 145 Rankin St., Unit 2, in Southampton.

Responding crews found a small cottage fully involved and the resident complaining of smoke inhalation. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire with no injuries or loss of equipment. The estimated loss is approximately $110,000. Bruce County EMS quickly attended to the resident, who was released.

The firefighters did an outstanding job of extinguishing the fire quickly and safely. The fire's cause is yet undetermined due to extensive damage; however, it is not considered suspicious.

I want to remind all residents that working smoke alarms are required on each level of your home.

Ed Melanson,

Saugeen Shores Fire Chief/Director of Fire Services