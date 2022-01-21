Fire destroys Hepworth Legion

(Photo courtesy of Kim Redden)

There isn't much left of the Hepworth Legion after fire crews battled a blaze as well as frigidly cold temperatures early Friday morning.

Witnesses tell our newsroom they heard the sirens around 4 am while the orange glow in the sky could be seen for miles.

A number of fire stations responded and assisted with shuttling water from nearby Shallow Lake.

The destruction of this iconic local gathering spot is big blow to the small community with many recalling family functions and big name performers over the years including Stompin' Tom.

It was also the home of the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame some called Nashville North.

As this point we have no word on cause.