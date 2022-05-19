Fire guts Forum rooming house in downtown Hanover

(Photo courtesy Joshua Martin)

Fire has gutted the Forum rooming house in downtown Hanover.

Hanover police officers on patrol spotted the fire on 10th Street around 2:20 Thursday morning.

After calling in the fire department, officers entered the building to alert residents and assist with the evacuation.

When officers entered the building, it was filled with heavy smoke, making the rescue and evacuation efforts difficult.

At this point in the investigation, it is believed everyone escaped from the building, however, due to the transient nature of many of the residents officers are continuing to confirm that the fire resulted in no loss of human life.

Some pets belonging to the residents may have perished in the fire.

Police and Fire crews also evacuated residents from surrounding buildings.

Fire Departments from Hanover, Walkerton, West Grey, Elmwood and Inter-Township continue to battle the blaze at this time in an effort to contain it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the Downtown Core and have closed 10th Street to traffic and pedestrians between 9th Ave., and 11th Ave., to allow fire crews to do their work.

It is anticipated this area will remain closed for the day.

Two Hanover Police Officers received treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene by Grey County Paramedics.

Displaced residents are encouraged to attend at the Grace United Church located on 12th Street in Hanover where social service agencies have staged to provide assistance related to their primary needs and necessities of life.

The Hanover Police Service continues to investigate the causes of the fire that remain unknown at this time in partnership with the Hanover Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

