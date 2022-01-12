Fire guts log cabin home on Highway 26

(Photo - David Sullivan/CTV News)

Four people were taken to hospital a fire broke out at a log home in Craigleith.

Crews were called out Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Mountains Fire Department Acting Deputy Chief Duncan Rydall said smoke was pouring from the home when they arrived.

Rydall said the homeowner escaped the two-storey house with a ladder and went back to assist someone with special needs from a second-floor window.

While all three were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Rydall said they had all recovered and were released.

He also confirmed a member of The Blue Mountains Fire Department was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the house fire caused "substantial damage" estimated to be at least $350,000 to $400,000.

Rydall said a parrot found inside its cage was also rescued from the house and taken to a vet for medical attention. "He was a little noisy."

Police closed Highway 26 between Peaks Road and Grey Road 19 for emergency crews.

The stretch reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

While officials say the fire is not considered suspicious, the cause remains under investigation.