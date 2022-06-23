iHeartRadio
Fire guts Meaford home

A Meaford home suffered extensive damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon.  

The call came in just before 5pm at a home near Centre and Louisa Streets.  

Along with Meaford fire crews those from Intertownship and the Blue Mountains also responded.  

The cause is under investigation and while there were no injuries reported its believed one or two family pets may have perished.  

 

 

