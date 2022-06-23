Fire guts Meaford home
A Meaford home suffered extensive damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in just before 5pm at a home near Centre and Louisa Streets.
Along with Meaford fire crews those from Intertownship and the Blue Mountains also responded.
The cause is under investigation and while there were no injuries reported its believed one or two family pets may have perished.
Engage Anytime, Anywhere at Our City Owen SoundThe City has launched Our City Owen Sound, a new community engagement platform that helps residents get informed, involved, and share ideas on City projects and initiatives.
BWDSB - Provincial, National, and International Award Recognition 2021 – 2022Bluewater District School Board recognized students and staff who received provincial, national, and international awards this past year
OPPortunities for the Next Generation of Policing ProfessionalsChoose a career that makes a difference!
New Isotope Production System at Bruce Power successfully produces first medical isotopeFirst-of-a-kind Isotope Production System continues to progress towards commercial, industrial-scale production of medical isotopes for cancer therapeutics
National Indigenous Peoples Day marked across the regionJune is National Indigenous History Month
CHARGES LAID AFTER BREAK AND ENTERGrey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Grey Road 109 in the Township of Southgate.
DRIVER CHARGED AFTER COLLISION WITH MOTORCYCLE(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) On June 13, 2022, at approximately 2:21 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Paramedic Services (PS) and the Inter-Township Fire Department responded to motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 6-10
FOUR FACING CHARGES AFTER BREAK AND ENTER (Township of Chatsworth)The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Williams Lake Road in the Township of Chatsworth.
Grey Bruce near top of list where housing prices could drop the mostA new report from Desjardins shows prices outside Toronto will drop more than in the larger centres