Our news room has learned that there was a fire on board the Chi-Cheemaun last night while it was docked in Thunder Bay.

The boiler room located deep in the bowels of the ship caught fire early this morning.

According to Thunder Bay News Watch, Fire Rescue were called to the shipyard at about 2:20 a.m. following a report of a fire aboard the Chi-Cheemaun.

Crews located the fire in the boiler room. The staff on board the ship, manged to knock much of the fire down. The fire was then brought under control using carbon dioxide extinguisher.

The Owen Sound Transportation Company is confirming a fire in the boiler room but hasn't made an official statement yet.

They will provide updates on the Big Canoe as they become available