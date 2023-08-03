Fireworks a go in South Bruce Peninsula

After a tinder dry June in our region followed by much more rain in July, South Bruce Peninsula has decided to set off its Canada Day long weekend fireworks THIS long weekend.

You'll likely recall all fireworks were cancelled July 1st due to the fire restrictions on the Peninsula but a month later things are much improved.

Sauble Beach will hold their fireworks Saturday night at the north end of the beach starting at 10pm.

Then on Sunday, Wiarton will host their fireworks display at Bluewater Park also after dusk.