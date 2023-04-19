First 2023 Owen Sound Household Hazardous Waste Event this Saturday

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The first of eight Household Hazardous Waste Day events of 2023 happens to fall on Earth Day and will be held at the Public Works Facility (1900 20th Street East) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

When attending the events, and to help move through the line as quickly as possible, residents are asked to bring valid ID indicating their home address from the townships listed below. They are also asked to complete the Household Hazardous Waste Form ahead of time at OwenSound.ca/WasteForm.

This very popular program is open to residents from the following municipalities:

City of Owen Sound

Township of Chatsworth

Township of Georgian Bluffs

Municipality of Grey Highlands

Municipality of Meaford

New this year, residents of West Grey will not be participating in the City’s hazardous waste program. West Grey residents are encouraged to contact their municipality at Garbage and recycling - Municipality of West Grey for more information on their hazardous waste program.

A full list of accepted materials is available at OwenSound.ca/Waste. Please note that the following is not accepted:

Infectious wastes (such as syringes)

Radioactive wastes

Explosives (ammunition, flares, gunpowder)

Unidentified waste (unlabeled items)

Improperly contained waste (compromised containers, missing lids, leaking materials)

Hazardous waste from commercial, industrial or farm operations cannot be accepted.

The City of Owen Sound also offers a leaf and yard waste compost site to City residents. Other waste management efforts and information are available at OwenSound.ca/Waste.