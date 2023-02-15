Flesherton man learns lesson - don't speed if you're carrying 34,000 illegal smokes

Wellington County OPP have laid a number of charges against a Flesherton man after he was caught doing 135 km/hr in an 80 zone.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 2 am, Wednesday morning on Wellington Road 16 near Mount Forest.

Police pulled him over and upon further investigation, discovered about 34,000 unmarked cigarettes as well as a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Michael FARRUGIA, 39-years-old of Flesherton has been charged with possession of drugs, unmarked cigarettes, speeding and stunt driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on April 11, 2023.