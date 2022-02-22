FLESHERTON RESIDENTS CELEBRATE $100, 000 ENCORE WIN

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Keith and Maureen Bullock of Flesherton. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 22, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Keith said his winning ticket was from a Free Play that he added ENCORE to. “I always play ENCORE!” shared Keith while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I was expecting a Free Play or a $2 win – when I saw what we won, I was tongue-tied!”

He plans to pay off his mortgage with his winnings. “It feels good!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Sydenham Street in Flesherton.