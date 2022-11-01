Flu vaccines now available throughout Grey-Bruce

Grey-Bruce residents can get their flu shot at participating pharmacies, through their health care provider as well as at scheduled Public Health vaccine clinics.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit recommends that everyone aged six months and older without contraindications to the influenza vaccine receive the flu shot this fall.

“With influenza and COVID-19 co-circulating in the community this respiratory illness season, Public Health advises residents to get vaccinated against both viruses as soon as possible,” says GBHU Physician Consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

“Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the influenza vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious illness and complications from the virus it’s designed to protect against. The influenza vaccine has a long-standing safety record. It’s much safer to get the vaccine than to get sick with the flu.”

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is planning to hold walk-in influenza vaccine clinics at the Public Health building in Owen Sound on Nov. 17, 24 and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon and Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Public Health received its first shipments of this year’s influenza vaccines earlier this month. Following the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI), those vaccines were prioritized for the most vulnerable populations in Grey-Bruce. That included seniors aged 65 and older, nursing home residents, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

NACI recommends that the influenza vaccine should be offered annually to adults and children aged six months and older. The vaccination is especially recommended for the following:

people at high risk of severe disease, influenza-related complications or hospitalization;

people capable of transmitting influenza to those at high risk;

people who provide essential community services; and

people in direct contact with poultry infected with avian influenza during culling operations.

For more information on influenza vaccines, residents can call the Vaccine Preventable Disease Team at 519-376-9420 ext. 2 or visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Influenza (Flu) webpage.