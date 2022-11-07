Ford willing to rescind back to work legislation if CUPE calls off job action

Premier Doug Ford says his government is willing to walk back its back-to-work legislation if the union representing striking education workers agrees to call of their ongoing job action.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday morning Ford says the province would rescind Bill 28 if the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) agrees to show a similar “gesture of good faith” by ending the walkout and “getting kids back to school.”

The union said last Friday it would return to the bargaining table if the legislation was withdrawn.

The Ford government included the notwithstanding clause in its legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract on union members, saying it intended to use the clause to guard against constitutional challenges.

CUPE maintains its job action is a form of legitimate political protest in response to the historic bill passed on Thursday that imposes a contract on them by overriding certain charter rights. The government is seeking a ruling that the walkout is illegal.

An Ontario Labour Relations Board hearing to determine the legality of the strike stretched into a third day on Sunday, with a lawyer representing the government arguing it doesn’t matter whether the contract that now binds the employees was negotiated with their input or imposed upon them.

The job action closed numerous schools across the province Friday, with even more shutting on Monday.

Two separate union sources have confirmed that there will be a call for a general strike in Ontario beginning in a week, on Nov. 14.

Sources say multiple unions are on board, and there will be escalating job action in the lead-up to a possible general strike.

CUPE is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m along with the Canadian Labour Congress, the Ontario Federation of Labour, and leaders of other private and public sector unions to discuss the growing backlash against the Ford government’s Bill 28.

Hundreds of striking workers are protesting outside of Queen’s Park on Monday morning for the second consecutive day.