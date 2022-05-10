Former BCK property in Owen Sound to be developed

An eight acre parcel of vacant land on Owen Sound's waterfront is finally going to be developed.

Council has given its conditional approval on a site plan for the former BCK property on the west harbour.

Its been vacant since the propeller factory was torn down in the early 2000's and its owner Hansa Financial and Property Management has had it ever since.

They're now proposing six 4-storey apartment buildings containing 224 units, amenities and parking.

With this approval, they have two years to complete the work as long as they continue to meet city planning requirements.

It will be up to the developer as to whether any of the 1st Ave West waterfront units will be considered 'affordable'.

The vacant land has already been mostly cleaned up from its former Black Clawson and Kennedy industrial years with contaminated soil having been removed from the site.

The plan also includes the widening of 2nd Ave West.



