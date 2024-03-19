Former First Nation's Finance Director charged with fraud

In March 2021, the Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police Service commenced a fraud investigation after receiving a complaint from the Band Councils for the First Nation communities of Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash of irregularities in account activities and expenses paid from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation (SONFC) accounts.

The investigation was then continued by the Ontario Provincial Police Anti Rackets Branch (ARB) and the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit.

On March 13, 2024, members of the OPP ARB and Grey Bruce Crime Unit took an individual into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 53-year-old Darrell Michael Jacob (Jake) Linklater of Neyaashiinigimiing with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Fraud over $5000

· Use, deals, acts on forged document

· Make forged document X4

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Owen Sound on April 18th, 2024.

