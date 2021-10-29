Former Owen Sound doctor receives interim license suspension

A former Owen Sound doctor recently sanctioned by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons has now had an interim suspension placed on her licence to practice.

Dr. Rochagne Kilian was ordered, earlier this month, not to issue any Covid vaccine exemptions.

That is also when we learned of her resignation from Grey Bruce Health Services where she had been an ER doctor since 2017.

Kilian had also been taking part in Grey Bruce Freedom Fighters' rallies held around the region.

In a release issued yesterday, the College says the order was made under the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act, “which permits the college to issue interim orders where it has evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.”

“Although we are limited in what we can disclose at this point, additional information about Dr. Kilian’s conduct will be made available at the earliest possible opportunity,” Greenfield said. “That may include allegations referred to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal. Members also have the opportunity to appeal interim orders to the courts, at which point the College would present information in support of its decision.”

Soon after word of the reprimand by the College, Kilian began raising money for an alternative medical clinic for what she called 'disenfranchised Grey Bruce patients' looking for $2 million on Crowd Fund.

The story has made national headlines.