Former Owen Sound ER doctor apologizes to those who donated to crowd fund site

The Owen Sound ER doctor who recently made national headlines after being sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons has issued an apology to those who've already donated money for her private clinic.

Dr Rochagné Kilian says they made a "bona fide mistake" when they offered to accept interest free loans from donors on her crowd fund site to operate a facility she described as a medical facility for disenfranchised patients in Grey County.

Under the interim order announced Monday Dr. Kilian has been barred from providing medical exemptions in relation to COVID-19 vaccines, mandatory mask requirements for COVID-19 and testing for COVID-19.

She resigned from her position with Grey Bruce Health Services back in August.

She was also a speaker at recent rallies held by Grey Bruce Freedom Fighters in Owen Sound, Saugeen Shores and Hanover.

Dr. Kilian has offered the following apology on her Crowd Fund site which to date has raised $26,000 towards a $2 million goal.

Crowdfund.ca contacted me and instructed us that we have briefly breached Crowdfund.ca's guidelines. I quote:

"Rewards can be used to offer products, services, subscriptions and memberships for example, but they can not be used for l.oans or e.quity."

We apologise to both our supporters and to Crowdfund.ca. This mistake was a bona fide mistake and we will correct same immediately. For those that have committed funds towards the project, with the understanding that we will repay the interest-free l.oan amount, kindly contact us.

For transparency, I provide you with a screenshot of the email forwarded to us by Crowdfund.ca.

Sincerely yours.

Dr Rochagné Kilian