Four charged after attempted break in in Harriston

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of break in on Arthur Street West, Harriston. Initial reported that individuals were attempting to break into a home.

OPP located the suspects and seized a firearm. All charged were held for bail court.

Johnathon Lawrence JESSOP, 40-years-old of Brockton, Rebecca Lee Doreen RUELENS, 29-years-old of Priceville, Samanth Lee Ann WEBB, 28-years-old of Owen Sound, and Jonathan Jason BARGER, 28-years-old of Owen Sound have all been jointly charged with:

· Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

· Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Carrying Concealed Weapon

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

· Mischief - Destroys or Damages Property

· Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

· Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With

JESSOP faces the additional charges of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon and Obstruct Peace Officer. RUELENS faces the additional charge of Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other than to Attend Court. WEBB faces the additional charge of Operation while Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs. BARGER faces the additional charge of Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other Than to Attend Court.

