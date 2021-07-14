Four Charged with Stunt Driving in One Day

On July 9, 2021 the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into multiple traffic related investigations after motorists were stopped for travelling in excess of posted speed limits, on roadways within Grey Bruce County. As a result of these investigations, the following individuals are facing stunt driving charges:

Masih GHARAVI, 40-years-old of North York, Ontario - stopped for travelling at over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

David JAJJO, 25-years-old of Woodbridge, Ontario - stopped for travelling at over 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Brooke ARGUETA, 25-years-old of Waterdown, Ontario - stopped for travelling at over 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone

Jeremy ASHTON, 30-years-old of Beaverton, Ontario - stopped for travelling at over 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone

All accused have had their vehicles impounded for 14 days, and their drivers licence suspended for 7 days. All accused were issued a provincial summons to attend court in Owen Sound.