FOUR FACING CHARGES AFTER BREAK AND ENTER (Township of Chatsworth)

(CHATSWORTH, ON) On June 16, 2022, at 12:59 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Williams Lake Road in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police arrived on scene and located a motor vehicle containing four occupants. During the investigation, it was determined that the occupants were linked to break-and-enters in the area, and they were placed under arrest.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Daniel SHPAK, 42-years-old from Chatsworth Township.

· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession break in instruments

Jake SMITH, 27-years-old from Grey Highlands.

· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession break in instruments

Amy MACDONALD, 42-years-old from Amaranth.

· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession break in instruments

· Driving while under suspension

· Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Kyle DUCK, 30-years-old From Southgate.

· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession break in instruments

The accused parties were released with a future court date to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.