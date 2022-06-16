FOUR FACING CHARGES AFTER BREAK AND ENTER (Township of Chatsworth)
(CHATSWORTH, ON) On June 16, 2022, at 12:59 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress on Williams Lake Road in the Township of Chatsworth.
Police arrived on scene and located a motor vehicle containing four occupants. During the investigation, it was determined that the occupants were linked to break-and-enters in the area, and they were placed under arrest.
The following individuals are facing charges:
Daniel SHPAK, 42-years-old from Chatsworth Township.
· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence
· Possession break in instruments
Jake SMITH, 27-years-old from Grey Highlands.
· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence
· Possession break in instruments
Amy MACDONALD, 42-years-old from Amaranth.
· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence
· Possession break in instruments
· Driving while under suspension
· Use plate not authorized for vehicle
Kyle DUCK, 30-years-old From Southgate.
· Break, enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit indictable offence
· Possession break in instruments
The accused parties were released with a future court date to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.