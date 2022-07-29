Fuel Theft prevention tips from South Bruce OPP

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received some reports of fuel theft in Southern Bruce County. The following tips are for consumers and retailers to help prevent the theft of fuel:

CONSUMERS

ü Consider a locking gas cap. Fuel doors that open remotely can be easily compromised.

ü Avoid parking in dark, isolated areas - especially for extended periods of time.

ü Park your vehicle in a locked garage. If you don't have a garage, park next to the house in a well-lit area.

ü If you must park on the street or in a parking lot. Park your vehicle so the fuel door is plainly visible.

ü If you have bulk fuels on your property, lock the tank and the dispenser to prevent unauthorized access.

ü Call the police if you see suspicious activity around fuel tanks or parked vehicles. Try to record suspect / suspect vehicle descriptions.

RETAILERS

ü Consider prepayment or pay at pump system.

ü Install and maintain a good quality video surveillance system.

ü Be alert and vigilant. Consider greeting customers over an intercom system.

ü Record licence plate numbers before activating fuel pump.

ü Locate the cash drawer so the clerk has an unobstructed view of the fuel pumps.

ü Consider a reward system for customers that provide information that leads to identifying a gas thief.

ü If you have a gas theft, record the date, time, suspect description, vehicle description and licence plate number.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.