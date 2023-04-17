Gateway Casinos closed across province
Hanover casino remains closed after a system-wide malfunction shut down Gateway operations across the province.
The sudden closures happened at 1 Sunday afternoon in Hanover as well as casino from Orillia to Chatham.
No word yet on what caused the malfunction and as of 9am Monday morning, no time line has been offered as to when operations will resume.
There is a message on their webiste saying their operation is temporarily closed.
-
Gateway Casinos to be closed until at least FridayThe company continues to work on its cyber security issues
-
Owen Sound Explores Municipal Accommodation TaxThe City of Owen Sound invites accommodation business operators, including hotel and motel operators and short-term rental accommodators (including Bed and Breakfasts), to attend an information session regarding Municipal Accommodation Tax (M.A.T.) on April 25, 2023
-
NII TO CREATE MODERN TRAINING AND RESEARCH HUB IN KINCARDINEFacility in Bruce Energy Centre to be up and running this fall
-
First 2023 Owen Sound Household Hazardous Waste Event this SaturdayThe first of eight Household Hazardous Waste Day events of 2023 happens to fall on Earth Day and will be held at the Public Works Facility (1900 20th Street East) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
-
Sauble Beach Land Claim Notice of AppealCouncil for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has now had the opportunity to carefully consider the decision of the Superior Court of Justice, which found that the Federal Government breached the Honour of the Crown in its implementation by survey of Treaty 72.
-
Public assistance request – dog bite – MeafordGrey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident on April 15, 2023, in Meaford.
-
Impaired drivers charged just 90 minutes apartSouth Bruce OPP kept busy on Saturday
-
Hanover Casino and 13 others to remain closed "in the coming days"Gateway issues statement about cyber issues
-
Meaford man charged after gun, drugs and grenades found in vehicleThe 56 year old is facing 20 charges