Gateway Casinos closed across province

Hanover casino remains closed after a system-wide malfunction shut down Gateway operations across the province.  

The sudden closures happened at 1 Sunday afternoon in Hanover as well as casino from Orillia to Chatham.  

No word yet on what caused the malfunction and as of 9am Monday morning,  no time line has been offered as to when operations will resume.  

There is a message on their webiste saying their operation is temporarily closed. 

