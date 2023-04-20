Gateway Casinos to be closed until at least Friday

Update from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment:

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment locations in Ontario will remain closed until at least Friday, April 21, 2023 as we continue the work to restore our IT systems.

As of April 19, 2023, we do not have any evidence that personal information has been affected. We want to reiterate that we have notified the relevant privacy officials about the incident and are working hard at restoring our systems.

We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening.

The closure is also affecting shows this weekend at Casino Rama.

Friday night Chris De Burgh was scheduled to play after being cancelled during Covid. His concert has been rescheduled to April 27th.

Meanwhile Saturday's Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert will also be rescheduled.