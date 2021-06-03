GBHS COVID-19 Assessment Centres – Reduced Hours Starting Monday June 7th

The GBHS COVID-19 Assessment Centres are reducing their hours of operation effective Monday June 7. The number of individuals seeking a COVID-19 test in Grey and Bruce region has been dropping over the past few weeks thanks to fewer local cases of the virus, and higher vaccination rates.

Please find below the revised hours and the links for booking appointments online. Appointments can also be booked via phone at 519-378-1466.

GBHS Owen Sound Hospital

Location: 1100 16th Avenue East, Unit C, Owen Sound, N4K 0G4 (the Sun Life building north of the Owen Sound Hospital)

Book: https://gbhs.simplybook.me/v2/

Hours:

Monday to Friday: 8 AM – 4 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 2 PM

GBHS Lion’s Head Hospital

Location: Park at back of hospital and enter at back door

Book: https://gbhslionshead.simplybook.me/v2/

Hours of Operation:

Wednesdays 8 AM – 11:30 AM

GBHS Southampton Hospital

Location: Southampton Hospital, Day Surgery Waiting Area

Book: https://gbhssouthampton.simplybook.me/v2/

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 4 PM – 8 PM

Hours may be reduced later this summer. Updates will be posted to the website.