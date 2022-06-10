GBHS Expands Hours of Urgent Virtual Care Program    

Grey Bruce Health Services is pleased to expand the Urgent Virtual Care program so that more people can visit a physician by phone from the comfort of their own home. Starting on Monday, June 13, virtual visits will now be available four days per week, up from three, and the hours are expanding from five to 7.5 hours a day.

Virtual visits with a GBHS doctor will now be available every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Virtual urgent care is a great option for those who need to see a doctor, but can’t get in to see their family physician, or are not sick enough to go to an Emergency Department. Users need to have a phone or other device with audio and video capability to connect with the doctor. In most cases, virtual care is faster than waiting in an ER. Patients of all ages are able to utilize this free program, with children under 18 requiring an adult for registration.

“We didn’t have an emergency but my son needed to see a doctor. Virtual urgent care was exactly what we needed,” said Lindsay, one recent program user. “The program was easy to use, and the doctor was able to evaluate my son’s condition with no issue. We will definitely use the program again.”

Patients must register online first at the GBHS website (www.gbhs.on.ca) prior to getting an appointment. Appointments start this Monday, June 13.

If you are in severe distress, experiencing a medical emergency, or your symptoms worsen while you wait, please call 911 or go to your nearest Emergency Department.