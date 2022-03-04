GBHS Gradually Increasing Number of Visitors Permitted in Hospital

Starting Monday, March 7, GBHS is easing visitor restrictions and expanding visiting hours at all six hospitals. As of next week, two visitors per day will be permitted for most situations, and it no longer needs to be the same two visitors. GBHS looks forward to welcoming more visitors into the hospitals when it is safe to do so. Outpatients are permitted one support person if required.

Until further notice, visitors are still required to show government issued photo identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination (2 doses) upon entering any GBHS facility. A mask must be warn at all times during the visit.

The chart below applies to all six GBHS Hospitals - Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Owen Sound, Southampton and Wiarton.