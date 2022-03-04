GBHS Gradually Increasing Number of Visitors Permitted in Hospital
Starting Monday, March 7, GBHS is easing visitor restrictions and expanding visiting hours at all six hospitals. As of next week, two visitors per day will be permitted for most situations, and it no longer needs to be the same two visitors. GBHS looks forward to welcoming more visitors into the hospitals when it is safe to do so. Outpatients are permitted one support person if required.
Until further notice, visitors are still required to show government issued photo identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination (2 doses) upon entering any GBHS facility. A mask must be warn at all times during the visit.
The chart below applies to all six GBHS Hospitals - Lion’s Head, Markdale, Meaford, Owen Sound, Southampton and Wiarton.
|
Patient Category / Location
|
Number of Visitors Permitted Per Day
|
Hours
|
Inpatients
|
Two visitors per inpatient
|
7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|
Inpatient Mental Health Unit 4-4 & 4-5
|
One visitor per patient (16+)
|
3 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|
Day Surgery
|
Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons.
|
|
Oncology & Chemotherapy
|
One support person is allowed.
|
|
Ambulatory Care
|
One support person is allowed.
|
|
Emergency Department
|
One support person is allowed.
|
|
Diagnostic Imaging
|
One support person is allowed.
|
|
Obstetrics/Labour & Delivery
|
Two support people for labour and delivery.
Post-partum, one support person can remain in hospital with the mother (24/7), and one additional person can visit during visiting hours.
|
7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
|
Two parents/guardians (no children permitted)
|
24/7
|
Pediatric (Under 16)
|
Two parents/guardians (Inpatients & Outpatients)
|
24/7
|
End of Life
|
Two visitors at a time.
|
24/7