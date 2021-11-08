GBHS implements vaccination policy for hospital visitors

Grey Bruce Health Services has implemented a vaccination policy for visitors to all six of its hospitals in Owen Sound, Lion's Head, Markdale, Meaford, Southampton and Wiarton.

As of Monday, November 15, 2021, all Care Partners (visitors) and anyone accompanying a patient to hospital will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (2 doses) to enter any GBHS facility, unless they have an approved medical exemption.

This policy does not apply to patients.

Anyone who needs medical care, or has an appointment, should not delay, regardless of vaccination status.

GBHS is committed to providing the safest environment possible for our patients, families and employees, and will soon join hospitals across the province to require visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acceptable proof of vaccination is the Ontario Ministry of Health vaccination receipt (digital or a paper copy) or the Ontario Enhanced Vaccine Certificate.

One piece of government issued photo identification must also be provided.

Full vaccination is achieved 14 days after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

If a Care Partner does not have proof of vaccination, or has an approved medical exemption and is visiting or accompanying a patient in any of the following circumstances, an exception

can be granted:

" Patient is a child

" Patient is at end of life

" Patient is in labour

" Patient with accessibility needs

Care Partners are important to the health and wellbeing of our patients, and our Patient Relations department is available to support patients and Care Partners in these circumstances.

Screening and other protocols remain in place to ensure a safe hospital experience.

