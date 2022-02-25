GBHS Launches Urgent Care Virtual Visits

Grey Bruce Health Services is excited to announce the launch of a pilot project to offer virtual urgent care appointments.

Starting on March 2, GBHS urgent care virtual visits will allow qualifying patients to have access to a virtual visit with a GBHS physician from the comfort of their own home. Patients must have their own device, such as a tablet, laptop or smartphone, with audio/video capabilities. This pilot is a partnership with Maple, a leading Canadian provider of virtual healthcare solutions.

“This new service will work well for patients who need same-day medical attention, but are unable to see their family doctor, and not sick enough to require critical care,” said Dr. Sunil Mehta, Chief of Emergency Medicine at the GBHS Owen Sound hospital.

Approximately 10 same-day virtual care appointments will be available three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Patients must book appointments online on the day that they wish to see a doctor. Registration for appointments opens at 11 am on the days of the virtual clinics, and the appointments must be booked by 3:30. Virtual visits will be free to Grey Bruce residents with a valid OHIP card.

“We’re proud to come together with GBHS to bring the residents of the Grey and Bruce counties timely access to medical care, all without having to travel to the hospital in person,” says Shelly-Ann Rampersad, VP of Clinical Operations at Maple. “Embracing innovation, patients will be able to access a GBHS doctor through the Maple platform, allowing those with non-life threatening medical issues to receive effective and convenient care.”

This new service will help reduce strain on GBHS Emergency Departments. Individuals who need emergency medical attention should call 911, or come to their closest ER.

The appointment system and more information about this service, including eligibility, will be available on the GBHS website at 11 a.m. on March 2: www.gbhs.on.ca.