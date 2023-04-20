GBHS Makes Updates to Public in-Hospital Masking Regulations

In response to updated recommendations by Public Health Ontario and in-alignment with hospitals across the province, GBHS has updated in-hospital masking requirements.

Effective immediately, universal masking will no longer be required by the public in GBHS hospitals. Masks will be required in the emergency departments, for visitors in patient rooms and for those who enter GBHS hospitals while symptomatic. Patients and visitors are still expected to maintain physical distance in common waiting areas.

Those patients who wish to continue masking in GBHS hospitals are encouraged to do so. Masks will remain available for those who prefer to wear one.

As always, GBHS will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 in our communities, and universal masking may be reintroduced if needed to prevent harm to vulnerable patients and to preserve the capacity of our hospitals.