GBHS Now Offering Clinical Assessments at Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre
To help conserve needed capacity for people requiring emergency services, at the request of Ontario Health, GBHS has expanded services at the Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre to include clinical assessments for COVID-19, in addition to testing.
COVID-19 clinical assessments are approximately 30 minutes in length. They are completed by a GBHS medical professional and include diagnosis and next steps in care for people whose symptoms cannot be safely self-monitored at home but are also not experiencing severe symptoms that would require emergency care.
You can book a clinical assessment if you know or suspect that you have COVID-19 and you meet the following requirements:
- you have been directed by your primary care provider or other health care professional; or
- you are unable to safely monitor your symptoms at home; or
- you are at higher risk of severe illness, including:
- immunocompromised individuals aged 18 and over regardless of vaccine status
- unvaccinated individuals aged 60 and over
- unvaccinated First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals aged 50 and over
- unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over with one or more risk factors
Members of the public who are eligible for a COVID-19 clinical assessment can book one through our Owen Sound Assessment Centre booking page.