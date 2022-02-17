GBHS Now Offering Clinical Assessments at Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre  

To help conserve needed capacity for people requiring emergency services, at the request of Ontario Health, GBHS has expanded services at the Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre to include clinical assessments for COVID-19, in addition to testing.

COVID-19 clinical assessments are approximately 30 minutes in length. They are completed by a GBHS medical professional and include diagnosis and next steps in care for people whose symptoms cannot be safely self-monitored at home but are also not experiencing severe symptoms that would require emergency care.

You can book a clinical assessment if you know or suspect that you have COVID-19 and you meet the following requirements:

you have been directed by your primary care provider or other health care professional; or

you are unable to safely monitor your symptoms at home; or

you are at higher risk of severe illness, including: immunocompromised individuals aged 18 and over regardless of vaccine status unvaccinated individuals aged 60 and over unvaccinated First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals aged 50 and over unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over with one or more risk factors



Members of the public who are eligible for a COVID-19 clinical assessment can book one through our Owen Sound Assessment Centre booking page.