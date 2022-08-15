GBHS Parking Fees to Increase

Starting on September 1, 2022, the fees for patient and visitor parking at GBHS Meaford, Wiarton and Owen Sound hospitals are increasing for the first time in several years.

This increase will help offset the rising cost of maintaining the parking lots, including snow removal in the winter, lighting and annual maintenance.

The new fees are as follows:

Owen Sound ER $7

All other parking lots $5.50

Day Passes $9

Weekly Passes $22

Monthly Passes $55

Daily, weekly and monthly passes will continue to be available at the GBHS Business Offices in Meaford, Wiarton and Owen Sound and at the parking Pay Stations.