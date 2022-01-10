GBHS Permitting Essential Visitors Only

For the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and volunteers, GBHS is implementing further changes to our Visitor’s Policy. Effective Tuesday January 11, GBHS will be moving to essential visitors only. Essential visitors will be permitted in the following circumstances only:

• End of life (2 visitors)

• Parents/guardians of children (2 visitors)

• Women in labour (1 visitor during labour and throughout the mother’s stay)

• Patients with accessibility needs (physical/cognitive) (1 visitor)

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in our region, no other visitors will be permitted into the hospital at this time. For outpatient clinics, appointments in the hospital, including ER visits, patients must come alone. Exceptions will be made for individuals with accessibility issues.

We recognize that visitors are an important part of the health and wellbeing of patients. We will be monitoring the COVID situation closely, and look forward to welcoming visitors into our hospitals again as soon as it is safe to do so.