GBHS President & CEO Announces Retirement Plans

GBHS President & CEO Gary Sims recently shared with the organization his intentions to retire in November 2023. This well-deserved retirement will come after four plus years of strong and devoted leadership.

Gary joined GBHS in October 2019 from Blanche River Health. Soon after his arrival, he was tasked with leading six hospitals through a global pandemic. While balancing the challenges of the pandemic and HHR shortages, Gary simultaneously led the organization’s Board through a strategic planning exercise that has resulted in a strong and cohesive road map for GBHS under one vision, promising a better, brighter future.

“Gary will be leaving GBHS with a legacy of accomplishments,” says GBHS Board of Directors Chair Joanne Flewwelling. “A new Markdale Hospital and a first of its kind Mental Health Wellness & Treatment Centre are two pinnacle developments, not to overshadow the several improvements to our organization’s facilities, services, and operations. During his time with GBHS Gary has made a tremendous impact.”

In addition to the many measurable contributions, Gary has also established strong internal and external relations through his natural ability to engage with others and share his passion for the future of GBHS. The commitment and excitement for his vision is evident across the organization.

The GBHS Board of Directors will soon begin a recruitment process to conduct a comprehensive search for a new President & CEO.