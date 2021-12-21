GBHS Reduces Number of Visitors in Hospital

Due to increasing local COVID-19 cases, GBHS is adjusting its Visitor Policy as a precautionary measure to provide the safest environment possible for our patients, families and employees.

Two visitors are still permitted for inpatients, but they must be the same two visitors throughout the patient’s hospital stay. For most outpatient appointments, people are asked to come alone unless they require support for accessibility reasons.

The following adjustments will be implemented as of Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Patient Category / Location Number of Visitors Permitted Per Day Hours Inpatients Two designated visitors per day. Must be the same two people for duration of patient’s admission. 1 pm - 6:30 pm Day Surgery Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons. Must be identified prior to surgery to the clinical team. 24/7 Oncology & Chemotherapy Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons. 24/7 Ambulatory Care Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons. 24/7 Emergency Department Come alone unless support required for accessibility reasons. 24/7 Medical Imaging & Cardiology Come alone unless support is required for accessibility reasons. Obstetrics/Labour & Delivery Two visitors for labour and delivery. Post-partum, one designated visitor can remain in hospital with the mother, and one designated visitor for the duration of admission, during visiting hours. 24/7 Pediatric (Under 16) Two parents/guardians (Inpatients & Outpatients) 24/7 End of Life Two visitors at a time. Clinical team to establish with family. 24/7

Screening and other protocols remain in place to ensure a safe hospital experience.