GBHS Welcomes Visitors Back into Hospitals



Grey Bruce Health Services has updated its Family Presence policy and is now permitting inpatients to have one person visit in hospital as of tomorrow, June 2. Visitors had been restricted at all GBHS hospitals except in special circumstances since the introduction of the provincial stay-at-home order in early April.

Visitors must be identified by the patient upon admission. Visiting times in GBHS Owen Sound, Wiarton, Lion’s Head and Southampton Hospitals are daily from 3-6:30 pm, and in GBHS Markdale and Meaford Hospitals, from 12-3:30 pm daily. Visitors are required to call the Nursing Station prior to planning a visit as schedules may change.

Outpatients coming into hospital for pre-booked appointments are asked to come alone to reduce traffic within the hospitals.

Prior to the pandemic, there were no set visiting hours, and visitors were permitted to come at any time based on the patients’ wishes. GBHS looks forward to returning to that approach when it is safe to do so.

A number of precautions are in place to ensure that the re-introduction of Family Presence is done safely. Further information can be found here: https://www.gbhs.on.ca/covid-19/