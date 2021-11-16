GBHU Board Members Leading the Way with Influenza Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit kicked off its staff vaccine clinic in late October, and is now offering the vaccine to all of its board members. See board members Mr. Brian Milne Deputy Mayor for the Township of Southgate, and Mr. Chris Peabody, Mayor for the Municipality of Brockton receive their vaccine by Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health.

On October 19, the Government of Ontario released information on the influenza vaccination program for 2021 for the general population.

Free Flu Shot Available to all Ontarians in November | Ontario Newsroom

The Grey Bruce Health Unit would like to remind all residents of Grey and Bruce that the flu shot is now available at select workplace locations, Primary Care Providers (doctor, Family Heath Teams, and nurse practitioner offices), and at participating pharmacies.

“In a normal year, the flu shot is critical in protecting many of the most vulnerable in Ontario, but in the face of a Pandemic as well, it is even more important to stay protected,” says Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra. “I am grateful to the dedicated staff at the Health Unit for not only rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine so smoothly, but to never losing focus of other important tasks at hand, specifically the influenza vaccine.”

Flu season typically runs from late fall to early spring.

COVID-19 and Influenza

Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu, and it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.

If you think you have COVID-19, you can get tested. If you have symptoms, you should stay home and self-isolate for 14 days or until you get your results.

If you don’t have COVID-19, you may have the flu or another respiratory illness.

You should get a flu shot as soon as it becomes available to you, because it takes two weeks to take effect.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) now recommends that COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.

Symptoms of Influenza (The Flu)

Symptoms typically appear 1 to 4 days after you've been exposed to the virus, but you're still contagious even if you don't show symptoms yet.

Most people who get the flu will recover within 7 to 10 days.

You may have caught the flu if you have:

fever

chills

cough

runny eyes

stuffy nose

sore throat

headache

muscle aches

extreme weakness and tiredness

loss of appetite

Some people may have diarrhea or vomiting, though this is more common in children than adults.

Influenza (the flu) is not related to other gastro (stomach) illnesses such as Norwalk Virus. It is a respiratory illness.

For details on the illness, and the vaccine please visit:

The flu | ontario.ca