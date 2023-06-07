GBPH advises of ‘High-Risk’ Air Quality Health Index Forecast

Following the release of a Special Air Quality Statement by Environment & Climate Change Canada on June 6, 2023, Grey Bruce Public Health is advising of a ‘High Risk’ air quality forecast from the province’s Air Quality Control Index (AQHI).

The Grey-Bruce area (observed at the Tiverton station) is forecasted to reach an air quality risk level of 7, signaling ‘High Risk’ from the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7, to Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Grey Bruce Public Health recommends the following:

For the general population: Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms, such as coughing and throat irritation.

For At-Risk population (people with heart or breathing problems): Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

Please continue to monitor air quality alerts and forecasts issued by the provincial Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor any symptoms that may have been caused by exposure to low air quality.

Residents can also limit their exposure to wildfire smoke by: