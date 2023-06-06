GBPH advises residents to take steps to protect their health during Special Air Quality Statement

Grey Bruce Public Health is advising residents that Environment & Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for a large section of southern and eastern Ontario, including all of Grey-Bruce, due to smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec.

The wildfire smoke may result in deteriorated air quality for most of this week.

Public Health is advising residents, especially the most vulnerable in our community, to take measures to protect their health and reduce exposure to wildfire smoke, which can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

People at greater risk of experiencing adverse health effects from wildfire smoke and deteriorating air quality include:

Infants, young children, seniors, and pregnant individuals;

People with chronic lung problems, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or heart disease;

People who work, engage in strenuous exercise or play sports outdoors.

While the Special Air Quality Statement is in place for Grey-Bruce, Public Health is urging residents to limit or stop outdoor activities if they’re feeling unwell.

Residents should stop outdoor activities and contact their healthcare provider if they experience shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.

People at greater risk of health impacts from poor air quality are recommended to reduce or postpone outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Residents can also limit their exposure to wildfire smoke by:

Keeping the windows and doors to their home closed if the indoor temperature is comfortable;

Using recirculation settings on their HVAC system;

Using a clean, good-quality air filter in ventilation systems;

Using an air purifier with a HEPA filter; and

Visiting community centres, libraries, and shopping malls, which often have cleaner filtered air.

Public Health is also encouraging residents to check in on their loved ones and neighbours who may be more susceptible to the health impacts of deteriorating air quality.

It’s common for people to experience mild irritation and discomfort because of wildfire smoke in the air. These symptoms usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking plenty of water can help the body cope with the smoke.