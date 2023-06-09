GBPH announces end of Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-Bruce

Grey Bruce Public Health is advising residents that Environment & Climate Change Canada has ended the Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-Bruce, which was put in place on June 6, 2023, due to smoke from forest fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Grey-Bruce, measured at the Tiverton AQHI station, returned to Low Risk on Friday, June 9, 2023, and is forecasted to be at a Moderate Risk for Saturday, June 10, 2023.

When the Air Quality Health Index is at a Moderate Risk, Grey Bruce Public Health recommends the following:

For the general population: There is no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless the person experiences symptoms, such as coughing and throat irritation;

For At-Risk population (people with heart or breathing problems): Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms.

AQHI Categories and Health Messages (airqualityontario.com)

“On behalf of Grey Bruce Public Health, I would like to thank Grey-Bruce residents for taking steps to protect their health, monitoring air quality alerts and forecasts, adjusting activities, when needed, and checking on vulnerable loved ones while the area was under a Special Air Quality Statement,” says Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

“Grey Bruce Public Health will continue to monitor the local air quality situation and issue any recommendations to the public, when necessary.”