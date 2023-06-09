iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

GBPH announces end of Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-Bruce

cjos gbph logo new 
 

Grey Bruce Public Health is advising residents that Environment & Climate Change Canada has ended the Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-Bruce, which was put in place on June 6, 2023, due to smoke from forest fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Grey-Bruce, measured at the Tiverton AQHI station, returned to Low Risk on Friday, June 9, 2023, and is forecasted to be at a Moderate Risk for Saturday, June 10, 2023.

When the Air Quality Health Index is at a Moderate Risk, Grey Bruce Public Health recommends the following:

  • For the general population: There is no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless the person experiences symptoms, such as coughing and throat irritation;
  • For At-Risk population (people with heart or breathing problems): Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms.

AQHI Categories and Health Messages (airqualityontario.com)

 

“On behalf of Grey Bruce Public Health, I would like to thank Grey-Bruce residents for taking steps to protect their health, monitoring air quality alerts and forecasts, adjusting activities, when needed, and checking on vulnerable loved ones while the area was under a Special Air Quality Statement,” says Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

 

“Grey Bruce Public Health will continue to monitor the local air quality situation and issue any recommendations to the public, when necessary.”

12

The music you just can't quit