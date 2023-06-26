Georgian Bluffs Expands Drop-In Pickleball Sessions to Meet Overwhelming Demand

Due to the enthusiastic response from our participants, Georgian Bluffs is thrilled to announce the expansion of our drop-in pickleball program.

Starting Monday, June 26th, Georgian Bluffs will introduce extended hours and additional dates for drop-in pickleball sessions across all three arenas.

Please find below the updated schedule for drop-in pickleball sessions:

• Mondays - Kemble Arena: 2 pm to 7 pm

• Tuesdays - Shallow Lake Arena: 2 pm to 7 pm

• Wednesdays - Kilsyth Arena: 2 pm to 7 pm

• Thursdays - Shallow Lake Arena: 10 am to 4 pm

• Fridays - Kemble Arena: 10 am to 4 pm

The participation fee remains at $3.00 per session and includes access to two dedicated pickleball courts. For those in need, we will provide beginner equipment such as paddles and balls.

Whether you are an experienced player or a curious beginner, our drop-in pickleball sessions welcome everyone. For additional information, please visit www.georgianbluffs.ca/pickleball or attend one of our sessions this week!