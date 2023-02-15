(Georgian Bluffs) New Price for Bag Tags as of March First

Township of Georgian Bluffs – February 15, 2023

Bag Tags for Georgian Bluffs will be $2.25 each as of March 1, 2023 following Council’s approval of the 2023 Fees and Charges.

“The fees collected from Bag Tags are used to offset the costs of the curbside garbage collection program, which we expect to be more than $500,000 in 2023”, said Director of Community Services Niall Lobley. “The benefit to using bag tags is that this ‘Pay as you throw’ system rewards residents who reduce how much waste they produce by refusing, reusing, recycling and composting to send less trash to the landfill; something we all want to get better at”.

Bag Tags purchased before March 1, 2023 at $2.00 per tag will not expire, and can continue to be used following the price change. For a full list of bag tag retailers for Georgian Bluffs, visit georgianbluffs.ca/collection.

Would you like to reduce how much waste you put in the trash? By making a few small changes, you can have a big impact. Visit georgianbluffs.ca/waste for tips and tricks to cut down the amount of waste you produce, leading to a cleaner and more sustainable future.