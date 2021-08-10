Georgian College still accepting applicants for September

Time hasn’t run out on your chance to attend college this fall. If you want to find out more about your postsecondary options and how you can still apply for a September start, Georgian College is here to help.

We’re offering a Get to Know Georgian virtual event on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The event runs from 5 to 6 p.m. and will cover programs and services at all campus locations.

Get to Know Georgian virtual events are helpful whether you’re thinking about attending Georgian yourself or are a parent or supporter of a future student about to graduate from high school.

Wherever you are in the educational journey, this event is your opportunity to connect with our friendly recruitment team about all things Georgian – located right here in your community.

Get to Know Georgian is a great opportunity to learn about your flexible study options, including 130+ programs and options for full-time, part-time and online study. You can also:

learn how you can still apply for this fall

get information on the many supports available to students

find out about the Georgian Learning Guarantee

discover financial aid options

learn about student life, activities and clubs

and more

Each event includes a Q&A session, so come prepared with your questions. Plus, those ready to apply can learn how Georgian will cover the $95 OCAS application fee so they can apply for FREE!

Register online and get full details about all upcoming events at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetToKnowGeorgian.