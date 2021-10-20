GO-VAXX Bus –COVID-19 Vaccine Bus Coming to Grey-Bruce
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the provincial team to arrange for the GO-VAXX bus to be in Grey Bruce soon!
The Go-VAXX bus is scheduled for two COVID-19 clinics locally. The dates and locations are as follows:
- Durham Community Centre, 451 Saddler Street West Durham ON
- Sunday October 24 from 11-5
- Ripley Community Centre, 17 Queen St, Ripley ON
- Monday October 25 from 11-5.
This GO-VAXX bus will provide yet another avenue for residents of Grey and Bruce to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone meeting the criteria below can receive their vaccine at the GO-VAXX bus:
- Clients needing their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to be vaccinated
In Addition:
- No appointment needed
- The bus is wheelchair accessible
- Trained medical staff will be available to answer any questions and discuss any concerns
About the buses:
The Ontario government is partnering with Metrolinx for a new, convenient option for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Two GO Buses have been converted to serve as mobile vaccine clinics as part of the province’s last mile strategy to target those who have yet to receive a first or second dose.
The GO-VAXX buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region.
Each bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely.
All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.
For detailed information about the GO-VAXX bus, please visit: