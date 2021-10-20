GO-VAXX Bus –COVID-19 Vaccine Bus Coming to Grey-Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the provincial team to arrange for the GO-VAXX bus to be in Grey Bruce soon!

The Go-VAXX bus is scheduled for two COVID-19 clinics locally. The dates and locations are as follows:

Durham Community Centre, 451 Saddler Street West Durham ON Sunday October 24 from 11-5

Ripley Community Centre, 17 Queen St, Ripley ON Monday October 25 from 11-5.



This GO-VAXX bus will provide yet another avenue for residents of Grey and Bruce to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone meeting the criteria below can receive their vaccine at the GO-VAXX bus:

Clients needing their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to be vaccinated

In Addition:

No appointment needed

The bus is wheelchair accessible

Trained medical staff will be available to answer any questions and discuss any concerns

About the buses :

The Ontario government is partnering with Metrolinx for a new, convenient option for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Two GO Buses have been converted to serve as mobile vaccine clinics as part of the province’s last mile strategy to target those who have yet to receive a first or second dose.

The GO-VAXX buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region.

Each bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed on board, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.

For detailed information about the GO-VAXX bus, please visit:

GO-VAXX bus schedule | Ontario.ca